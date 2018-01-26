Wyoming releases wolf hunting kill numbers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Seventy-six wolves were killed by hunters and others in Wyoming last year when the state took over management of the animals.
Ken Mills of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says 43 wolves were legally hunted and one illegally hunted in the state during a licensed hunting season from October through December. That met the state's hunting quota of 44 set by game managers.
About 2,500 hunting licenses were issued.
It was the state's first licensed wolf hunting season since 2013. No licensed wolf hunting was allowed in Wyoming in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Mills says another 32 wolves were killed in 2017 in areas of the state where they are considered predators and can be killed without a license.
Environmental groups take issue with wolves being labeled predators.