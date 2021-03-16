Prince Philip leaves hospital after month-long stay for infection, heart issue

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Philip has left a London hospital after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

Photographers standing outside the door of the hospital captured his departure Tuesday.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.