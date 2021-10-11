Police in UK will not take further action against Prince Andrew over sexual abuse claim

LONDON — British police will not be taking any further action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

For several years, Virginia Giuffre has claimed publicly that she was sexually abused by Queen Elizabeth's second son in 2001 when she was underage.

In August, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the prince, saying that Andrew sexually abused her under the Child Victims Act when she was trafficked and flown to London by Epstein and his associate when she was 17.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

Following Giuffre's lawsuit, the Metropolitan Police began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein in August. The police force said late Sunday it had concluded its review and won't be taking further action.

The August lawsuit wasn't the first time Giuffre has publicly claimed that she was sexually abused by the prince, Epstein and associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre filed a defamation lawsuit against Maxwell in 2015 for Maxwell's repeated denying of abuse against her. That lawsuit was settled out of court.

In a 2019 interview with the BBC, Giuffre detailed Andrew's alleged abuse of her. She claimed that in 2001, when she was still underage, Maxwell flew her to London, where she was ordered to have sex with the prince.

In November 2019, Prince Andrew was asked during an interview about Giuffre's accusations, to which he responded that he had "no recollection of ever meeting."