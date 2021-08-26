Pentagon confirms explosion outside of airport in Kabul amid ongoing evacuation efforts

The Pentagon confirmed Wednesday an explosion took place outside of the Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered in the hopes of escaping Afghanistan following a takeover by the Taliban.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says casualty numbers are currently unclear. The Pentagon will likely provide more information at a press briefing at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The explosion comes after the U.S. and other western nations warned of a potential ISIS-K attack at the airport on Wednesday night. According to the Associated Press, Britain warned that an attack could occur "within hours," while Belgium warned that the attack could come in the form of a suicide bombing.

President Joe Biden addressed the potential threat of an attack at the airport in remarks on Wednesday.

"Every day that we're on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both the U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said.

The U.S. has imposed an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all troops and military personnel from Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Biden said he would adhere to that deadline.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken estimated that about 1,500 Americans were still awaiting evacuations in Kabul.

This story is breaking and will be updated.