Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea scrolls

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the Dead Sea scrolls conservation lab in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 16:10:07-04

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have announced dozens of newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text.

They were found in a desert cave and were believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.

The fragments of parchment bear lines of Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum and have been dated around the first century based on the writing style, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

They are the first new scrolls found in archaeological excavations in 60 years.

The fragments were found in a cave in a remote canyon in the desert south of Jerusalem.

