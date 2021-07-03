Watch
Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides

Orvil Samuel /AP
Hurricane Elsa approaches Argyle, St. Vincent, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
Hurricane Elsa
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 09:39:16-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Hurricane Elsa is racing toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

The Category 1 storm was located about 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of Santo Domingo early Saturday and was moving west-northwest at 31 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects it to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba.

The long-term forecast track shows it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

