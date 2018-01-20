Gunmen attack hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan

Gunmen on Saturday launched an attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry.

Special forces have arrived at the scene and are battling the attackers, Danish said. He did not provide details on the number of attackers or casualties.

The US State Department on Thursday warned of a possible impending attack in the Afghan capital.

"Security Alert for #Kabul, #Afghanistan: reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels in Kabul, such as the Hotel Baron near Hamid Karzai Int'l Airport," the agency tweeted.

Developing story - more to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.