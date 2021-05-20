Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is 'imminent,' reports say

Global pressure is mounting on both Israel and Hamas to quell the violence that has erupted in Gaza in the past week, and reports indicate that the two sides could agree to a ceasefire soon.

According to reports from CNN and the Wall Street Journal, a ceasefire in Gaza is "imminent" and could occur as soon as this week.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Egyptian officials have made headway in negotiations with Hamas leadership. That report came hours after President Joe Biden, in a call Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called for "significant de-escalation" in the region and urged him to find a "path to a ceasefire."

Following that call, Netanyahu released a statement saying that he remains committed to the military operation. However, Biden administration officials told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that they believe "a ceasefire could come this week, barring any unforeseen clashes that might topple the fragile discussions."

Prior to Wednesday's call, the Biden White House had primarily avoided directly appealing to Israel to reduce violence. Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki maintained that while the U.S. is committed to de-escalating violence in the region, she added that the Biden administration believed that Israel had a right to defend itself.

According to CNN, more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, had been killed in the 10 days of violence. CNN added that during that time span, 12 Israelis had been killed, including two children.

While Hamas, a Palestinian fundamentalist military operation, has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, Israeli defense systems have shot down the majority of those missiles.