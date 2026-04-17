BOISE, Idaho — A Burley deputy’s lawsuit alleging workplace harassment after maternity leave is part of a broader rise in discrimination claims across Idaho, according to experts.

Hannah Jones said she loved her job before returning from maternity leave, but she says her experience at work changed upon her return to duty.

“I came back, and it was only almost immediate that I started getting some pretty embarrassing comments about me breastfeeding and me having to go to the bathroom to go pump,” Jones said.

WATCH: What’s behind the rise in Idaho discrimination complaints

Workplace discrimination claims surge in Idaho, experts say

Jones said that shift led her to file a lawsuit alleging harassment and retaliation.

Experts say her case reflects a larger trend.

“The number one complaint of discrimination has to do with disability. We also see complaints of retaliation, which means somebody makes a complaint of discrimination and then experiences some kind of adverse action,” said Ben Earwicker, Director and Administrator at the Idaho Human Rights Commission.

Data from the Idaho Human Rights Commission shows disability claims increased from 108 in 2022 to 312 in 2025. Sex-based claims also rose from 84 to 182 over the same period.

Earwicker said several factors are contributing to the increase, including population growth and how people access information.

“I think AI is driving some of this. I think when people go to ChatGPT or other AI systems, and they ask for assistance, in many cases, they're directed to our agency to file,” he said.

On the employer side, Pam Howland said she is seeing a similar rise in complaints.

She said workplace culture may be playing a role.

“They are seeing as one of the number one problems in the workplace right now, instances where employees don't trust each other, where they don't get along with each other,” Howland said.

She said those conditions can quickly escalate.

“That alone in and of itself could cause a claim of discrimination or harassment because in some respects it's a fine line between discrimination, harassment, and just disrespect and feeling like you're not being treated fairly,” Howland concluded.

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