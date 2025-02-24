Woman forcefully removed from Kootenai County GOP meeting

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — In a video circulating on social media, a woman appears to be forcefully dragged out of a Kootenai County GOP meeting on Saturday for "disrupting" the event, which was meant for legislators to provide updates on the current legislative session.

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, in a statement released on Facebook, claimed that the entire crowd was briefed that "anyone who refused to respect the rights of others would be removed from the event." They say that the woman, identified as Teresa Borrenphol, "interrupted the speaker at least 7 times [and] was warned at least 3 times."

In the video, you can see Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris ask Borrenpohl to leave, before escalating to grabbing her arm and trying to pull her out of her seat after she refuses. Sheriff Norris then took a few steps back and began recording the situation from a phone.

Shortly after, several unidentified men in black attire came and grabbed Borrenpohl from both sides and began to drag her through the aisle of seats. After being pulled to the ground, she started shouting "Who are these guys?" and several others around asked the men to show a badge and identify themselves.

While they didn't identify themselves in the video, the KCRCC, in its statement, said that the men who grabbed her were "licensed and bonded professional security."

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea disagreed with the actions, releasing the following statement on Sunday: “Our democracy rests on our First Amendment rights. If we can’t question leaders elected to represent us without fear of reprisal, we are not free. The town hall is a valued American tradition that embodies these principles, providing a place for constituents to ask questions and share their opinions on the issues of the day. At the recent Kootenai County Republicans’ town hall, it was clear organizers did not intend to allow dialogue between legislators and the constituents they serve.”

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of Borrenpohl to help her "retain legal counsel and ensure that this injustice is properly addressed." The fundraiser has already raised over $89,000 after going live on Sunday night.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.