Woman arrested in Meridian stabbing

Steve Bertel
8:34 AM, Mar 1, 2018
MERIDIAN, ID - A woman from Pleasant View, Utah has been booked into the Ada County Jail after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Meridian Police officers arrested Rebecca Cook, 34, on one felony count of aggravated battery after they responded to a local motel in the 1500 block of S. Meridian Road on a report of a stabbing.  

“Officers discovered the victim, Cook’s 34-year-old boyfriend, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to the chest,” said Meridian Police Department Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Officers began lifesaving measures at the scene. “The victim was transported to a Boise hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in the intensive care unit,” Basterrechea said. 

Police say Cook used a “switchblade-style knife.”

No word on what led up to the stabbing.

If convicted, Cook could face up to fifteen years in prison.
 
 

