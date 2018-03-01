Woman arrested in Meridian stabbing

MERIDIAN, ID - A woman from Pleasant View, Utah has been booked into the Ada County Jail after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Meridian Police officers arrested Rebecca Cook, 34, on one felony count of aggravated battery after they responded to a local motel in the 1500 block of S. Meridian Road on a report of a stabbing.
“Officers discovered the victim, Cook’s 34-year-old boyfriend, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to the chest,” said Meridian Police Department Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
Officers began lifesaving measures at the scene. “The victim was transported to a Boise hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in the intensive care unit,” Basterrechea said.
Police say Cook used a “switchblade-style knife.”
No word on what led up to the stabbing.
If convicted, Cook could face up to fifteen years in prison.