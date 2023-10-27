With two months left in 2023, Idaho has already exceeded last year's death total on Idaho roads

MERIDIAN, Idaho — 222 people have died on Idaho roads so far this year. That is already more than the 215 reported last year.

With over two months left in the 2023 calendar year, the state has already exceeded the total number of traffic fatalities that occurred in 2022.

“We often think about crashes as isolated incidents, but it adds up to a real crisis on our roads,” said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton in a statement from the Idaho Transportation Department. “The safest thing we can do for ourselves and our communities is to drive engaged. That means seatbelt on, free from distractions, and actively scanning the road ahead.”

ITD says 74 of the 222 people who died this year in traffic accidents were not wearing a seatbelt.

The department says a lot of accidents originate from distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the influence.