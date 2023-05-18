Deadly car accidents increase during summer months

BOISE, ID — On Friday, May 19th, a wrecked car will be on display at the Boise Towne Mall. The display will be put on by the Boise Police, Caldwell Police, the Idaho Department of Transportation, AAA, and the Boise Towne Mall to remind drivers to slow down, limit distractions and focus on the road while driving.

The months of June, July, and August are also known as the “100 deadliest days”, due to the rise in deadly car crashes in the summer.

According to ITD, last year there were 72 fatal crashes all over Idaho in the 98 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to the data, 15% of all fatal car crashes are caused by distracted driving, which includes any activities that can take your attention off the road. These can range from eating or drinking, texting or talking on your phone to fiddling with the GPS system.

Speed is also an important factor in most car crashes. Driving too fast for the conditions and faster than the speed posted – even a mile over the speed limit – is considered aggressive driving. Aggressive driving includes following too closely, weaving, and failing to yield or stop at a sign or signal.

