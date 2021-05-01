Watch
With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 30, 2021
Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The most recent resignation occurred Thursday in Idaho, where Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had been accused of raping an intern. The incidents come three-and-a-half years after the #MeToo movement brought public attention to sexual misconduct claims against people in power.

An Associated Press tally finds that at least 109 state lawmakers in 40 states have faced public allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2017. Of those, 43 resigned or were expelled and 42 faced other repercussions.

