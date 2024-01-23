Winter weather keeps Boise Rescue Mission busy

BOISE, Idaho — “If they come here they won’t be sleeping outside.” So says Mike Escobar, Guest Service Manager at the Boise Rescue Mission.

Unhoused families face challenges all year, but when it’s cold, and snowy out, the need to find a place to stay is immediate. So when they come in Escobar says his staff has to work fast. “Everyone gets their heads together where can we put them at hotel, other facilities, a woman and kids shelter down the street?" Mike Escobar spoke about his past. “I can say I was a lost soul for 15 years. This place spoke to me like human, didn’t talk down to me, they opened up their dogs and arms to me this place saved my life.”

Escobar has been with the Boise Rescue Mission for five and half years and says if it weren’t for dedicated workers and volunteers he doesn’t know where the mission would be. Volunteers like retired police officer John Sylvia. Sylvia says it's important to try and talk with everyone. “You interact with them one on one and you’re able to talk to them and hear their stories and how they explain how their lives have changed by coming here.”

Escobar added if they can just people pointed in the right direction, it’s all worth it. “No one lives here, they stay here, we want to get you to the next step in life, help you transition out.” Sandoval echoed their mission statement by saying their sole purpose is to see the lives of men, woman, and children in our community truly transformed.