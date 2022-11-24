BOISE, Idaho — Winter Garden aglow is back at the Idaho Botanical Garden, their largest fundraiser of the year featuring 600,000 Christmas lights. The themed gardens span more than 15 acres.

Displays take months of preparation. Crews typically start setting up lights in September and finish just days before they open up to the public.

They have partnered with the East Boise Community Re-entry Center for the past ten years to help make the event happen. This year they had 12 residents help with setup. The center helps women get on-the-job training to help them land jobs when they get out.

"Everything from the lights to working the event and chopping wood for the burn barrels, everything that you could imagine happens here thanks to our partnership with the East Boise correctional facility," said Erin Anderson, Idaho Botanical Garden Executive Director.

The artwork displays are expected to draw 45,000 guests, some of whom have made it a yearly holiday tradition and others just visiting from out of town.

Winter Garden aglow brings in about $680,000 to fund garden programs annually.

"So when you choose to come to the garden and experience Winter Garden aglow with us, you are contributing to the greater community and all the programs we have to offer here," said Erin Anderson.

Gates will be open from Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until December 31st.

Tickets are required in advance. You can purchase some online, here.