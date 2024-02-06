Winegar to retire from position as Boise Police Chief

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief, Ron Winegar, has announced his plan to retire from the Boise Police Department on Sept. 20, 2024.

Winegar served with the Boise Police Department (BPD) for 29 years.

Winegar retired from BPD in 2021, but began acting as interim police chief in 2023, following the resignation of chief Ryan Lee.

While acting as interim police chief, Winegar was chosen by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to serve again as Permanent Chief of Police in 2023. He was sworn in on May 2, 2023.

“During my time as Chief, we have made great strides as an organization. We have a solid foundation in place and are positioned to move forward with good leaders and community partners, and I feel comfortable with my decision to retire (again) and return to spending more time with my family and loved ones,” said Chief Winegar.

The City of Boise will begin the search for the next chief.

