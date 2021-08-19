Watch
News

Actions

Wind project would double Idaho's turbine energy output

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, wind turbines are silhouetted against the sky at dawn near Spearville, Kan. The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package unveiled by the Senate includes more than $150 billion to boost clean energy and promote “climate resilience” by making schools, ports and other structures better able to withstand extreme weather events such as storms and wildfires. But the bill, headed for a Senate vote this week, falls far short of President Joe Biden's pledge to transform the nation’s heavily fossil-fuel powered economy into a clean-burning one and stop climate-damaging emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035. Notably, the deal omits mention of a Clean Electricity Standard, a key element of Biden's climate plan that would require the electric grid to replace fossil fuels with renewable sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Congress Infrastructure Climate
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:51:22-04

BOISE, Idaho — A proposed energy project in south-central Idaho would more than double the amount of wind energy produced in the state.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Thursday that it's taking comments on the 1,000-megawatt project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, including 400 wind turbines up to 740 feet high, taller than any in the state.

If completed, the project could power upward of 300,000 homes. Wind turbines for the project would be built in corridors covering about 119 square miles of mostly Bureau land in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.

There are currently 541 wind turbines in Idaho producing 973 megawatts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light