Will you be able to see the northern lights Thursday night?

The latest forecast for the northern lights has been downgraded and it is NOT LIKELY that southern Idaho will see this astronomical event overnight.

The chances of seeing the lights are better for northern Idaho with the southern extent now expected to be around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.

If you are still hoping to see the northern lights tonight around midnight you can expect a clear night with comfortable temperatures. Be sure to find a dark area away from city lights with a clear view of the low, northern horizon. If you get any good photos be sure to email them to newsroom@kivitv.com