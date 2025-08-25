At 10,743 acres, the Island Creek Fire is the main reason for all the smoke in the Treasure Valley

ELK CITY, Idaho — Located in a remote area of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, some 14 miles north of Elk City, the Island Creek Fire has burned 10,743 acres after being started by lightning on July 31st.

In the past 48-hours, the wildfire grew from 7,175 acres to 10,743 acres (per NIFC) mostly burning steep, dry and rugged terrain. Crews are reducing fuels in strategic areas to create firebreaks to check its spread.

Our weather team says this fire is the primary cause for the smoke and haze we are seeing in the Treasure Valley, along with a multitude of other smaller fires burning in northern Idaho.

A closure order is in effect for the Selway River Corridor from O'Hara to Race Creek and other associated areas.

At this point, the wildfire is just 5% contained.