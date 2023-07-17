Lighting is causing Wildfires in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple brush and grass fires are being put out Monday, most likely caused by the early morning lightning.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, a fire in Mountain Home appears to have been caused by lighting. As of 10:00 am, crews were still working to contain the fire. BLM reports that no structures are threatened, though they are keeping an eye on the area in light of the storm that rolled through.

Another vegetation fire broke out just north of Middleton, also believed to be caused by lightning. Though crews have it contained, a few have remained on site to mop up hot spots.

Brendyn Jones / KIVI

We will continue to report if more fires pop up in the area.

