Who let the dogs out?! See Spot Walk expects close to 2,000 dogs and their owners this weekend

Every year hundreds of dog owners and pets converge on Julia Davis Park for a morning of fun, activities, and a huge fundraiser for the Idaho Humane Society.
Annual See Spot Walk is Saturday
BOISE — The Idaho Humane Society's 32nd annual See Spot Walk fundraiser is this Saturday at Julia Davis Park.

The event is a great way to engage with animal enthusiasts, participate in or watch hilarious dog contests, sample goodies from vendors, and set out on the 1-mile dog walk.

The event is key to helping the Idaho Humane Society in its mission to advocate for the responsible care and welfare of animals in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

The non-profit organization serves over 10,000 animals in need every year.

Registration is $35 and includes a goodie bag and T-shirt. You can register online here. Proceeds go to fund all adoption activities at the Society.

