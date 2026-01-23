Which Idaho ski resort has received the most snowfall this winter?

There are 18 ski areas in the Gem State featuring some of the most varied ski terrain across the entire continental US.

From Sandpoint in Northern Idaho to the mountains above the Magic Valley, there's literally something for everyone in Idaho, including those on a budget.

Unfortunately, a few of the smaller ski areas haven't had enough natural snowfall to open yet this year, but we're keeping our fingers and skis crossed for those mountains to see big-time accumulations sooner rather than later.

However, Idaho’s sheer geographical footprint means powder hounds can regularly find fresh snow — usually it’s just a matter of where.

To help in that effort, we're breaking down how much snow each ski area has received this season, as well as their base depths. Here we go...

18) Snowhaven - CLOSED

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - NA

17) Cottonwood Butte Ski Area - CLOSED

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - NA

16) Magic Mountain - CLOSED

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - NA

15) Bald Mountain - CLOSED

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - NA

14) Little Ski Hill - OPEN

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - NA

13) Rotarun - OPEN

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - NA

12) Pebble Creek - OPEN

Season Total - NA

Base Depth - 15"

11) Kelly Canyon - OPEN

Season Total - 15"

Base Depth - 26" (manmade)

10) Soldier Mountain - Open Weekends Only

Season Total - 26"

Base Depth - 20"

9) Bogus Basin

Season Total - 47"

Base Depth - 24"

8) Pomerelle

Season Total - 62"

Base Depth - 30"

7) Sun Valley

Season Total - 77"

Base Depth - 63"

6) Brundage Mountain Resort

Season Total - 87"

Base Depth - 54"

5) Schweitzer

Season Total - 90"

Base Depth - 61"

4) Lost Trail Powder Mountain

Season Total - 100"

Base Depth - 44"

3) Tamarack Resort

Season Total - 103"

Base Depth - 54"

2) Silver Mountain Resort

Season Total - 105"

Base Depth - 40"

1) Lookout Pass Ski Area

Season Total - 139"

Base Depth - 36"