If you're still looking for 4th of July events and places to watch fireworks, there are several events planned across the Treasure Valley.

Ann Morrison Park display in Boise

The City of Boise 4th of July celebration and firework display will happen this year once again from Ann Morrison Park.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. but festivities throughout the park will begin at 6 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, including beer and wine for those 21 and older.

"The show is run by computer. And the computer actually has a digital cable that runs out to boxes that are attached to all of the shells out here," said Gary Methven with Western Display Fireworks. "And we run the entire show from a laptop computer."

Meridian 4th of July Celebration in Storey Park

The Meridian event will begin around 4 p.m. at Storey Park on Franklin Road with food trucks, live music and games. The fireworks will begin around 10:20 p.m.

Anyone attending to watch the fireworks is encouraged to bring folding chairs, blankets and their own picnic items but no personal fireworks are allowed.

Caldwell

Live music and contests will be held at Memorial Park in Caldwell with fireworks at dusk at Brothers Park.