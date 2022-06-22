BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise July 4th celebration and firework display will happen this year once again from Ann Morrison Park.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. on July 4, but festivities throughout the park will begin at 6 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on site, including beer and wine for those 21 and older. Outside food and drink are allowed, but no glass bottles or containers are permitted, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt.

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to vehicles all day. Anyone planning on watching the fireworks show, plan on walking or riding a bike to the park. Vehicle parking will be available for ADA vehicles.

Drones, pets, and outside fireworks are also not permitted. The Treasure Valley dog park will be open for use throughout the day, but parking will not be available.

City officials ask anyone attending to be aware of what parking is available and road closures for the event.

Crescent Rim

No Parking will be allowed on Crescent Rim from sunrise to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4.

The Boise Police Department will be closing Crescent Rim to through traffic starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Residents who live within the Crescent Rim closure area will be allowed access until 9 p.m. The Boise Police Department will then close road completely for the duration of the fireworks show.

Street Closures

Street Closures will be in place at the following locations:

Crescent Rim & Latah

Crescent Rim & Eastover Terrace

ADA Parking

ADA Parking will be available for individuals with accessibility placards at the Royal Blvd entrance and at Ann Morrison Dr. near the softball fields.

Additional Parking

Additional parking locations include:

Eastman: 848 W. Main St.

Capitol Terrace: 770 W. Main St.

City Centre: 312 S. 9th St.

Grove Street: 234 S. 10th St.

Boulevard: 245 S. Capitol Blvd.

Myrtle Street: 789 W. Broad Street

Vehicles parked within Julia Davis park, Kathryn Albertson Park, Idaho Falled Firefighters Memorial Park and at the Boise Depot must be parked legally. Towing will be delayed in those areas until 9 a.m. on July 5.

After the Fireworks

After the firework display, Americana Blvd. will be closed for about 45 minutes to allow pedestrians to exit the park. Officers will assist pedestrians and will also be staffing closures at Americana/Shoreline and Americana/Emerald/Latah. Officers will also be in the area of Capitol/University to assist pedestrians.

City of Boise officials recommend the following for anyone attending: