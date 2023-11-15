What's new at Idaho News 6?

BOISE, Idaho — You may have noticed a change in Idaho News 6 and that's a good thing!

You told us you wanted something different. More news from your neighborhood. And we listened.

We put reporters in your neighborhoods, from Boise to Eagle, Garden City, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, and from Valley, Blaine, and Twin Falls Counties. To bring you stories from your neighborhood.

In no longer glued to the anchor desk. Instead, I am your Senior Reporter in the Treasure Valley, and I want to take a minute to explain a little more about what our neighborhood reporting is all about.

And who better to tell us than the neighborhood reporters themselves?

Let's start in Downtown Boise with neighborhood reporter Brendyn Jones.

"To me, it's about telling stories of people who live here, about things happening here and doing it in a way that shows I'm here ... telling their stories and being a part of the community."

Just to the west is the explosive growing community of Meridian that is busting out at the seams. We have two neighborhood reporters to cover the north and south parts

of town. Let's first hear from reporter Alexander Huddleston, reporting in North Meridian.

"As a Meridian reporter, what it means to me is to be part of the community. I'm new to the area, and a brand new Idahoan. And it's great to fit in and tell the stories of the community."

Reporter Allie Triepke covers the other south side of town.

"To me, neighborhood reporting means it gives people a platform to tell their stories, to have their voices heard, and give them the opportunity to bring to light their concerns. To spotlight their stories and everything going on in their neighborhood."

In the next few weeks and months, we want you to meet our neighborhood reporters and tell them what's on your mind and what you care about.

