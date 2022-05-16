What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Tuesday, May 17 is the primary election in Idaho. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, here are a few reminders to be aware of:

The Republican, Constitution and Libertarian parties all require voters to be affiliated with their party to vote in their primary

unaffiliated voters can affiliate with any party on Election Day when you go to vote

Check your polling location

Bring your ID

If you're not registered to vote, you can register at your polling location, but you'll need to bring proof of residence

Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 pm

Polls are open from 8 am to 8 pm

As always, many groups are working to encourage people to get out and vote.

"It's not who you vote for, it's the fact that you vote," Tom Ressler with AARP Idaho said. "We're not only encouraging the 50+, we know that they're going to come out in force--but we're also encouraging all eligible voters to get out and vote."

Babe Vote is an organization of younger Idahoans, some members are not even old enough to vote yet. They're also encouraging people to get out and vote, as well as working to educate young voters on different local election rules, like how to vote in a closed primary.

"For unaffiliated voters, something that's very important is you can vote in the primary and you can affiliate with any party in the primary," Shiva Rajbhandari with Babe Vote said.

You can find more information about voting and how elections work in Idaho by clicking here.