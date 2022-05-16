Watch
Ada County Elections encourages voters to check polling locations before voting

Posted at 10:19 AM, May 16, 2022
ADA COUNTY — Ada County Elections is reminding voters to double-check their polling locations before casting their votes in the Primary Election Tuesday.

Due to statewide redistricting, most polling locations and precincts have changed in Ada County. Last month, the elections office sent out ‘Note Where to Vote’ postcards with new polling locations. You can also check your location and see a preview of your ballot online at the Ada County Elections' website.

“We encourage voters to be prepared before heading to the polls and confirm their polling location,” said Trent Tripple, Chief Deputy Clerk. “Take advantage of Ada County Elections’ online resources to easily look up your polling place and preview your ballot by inputting your address.”

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. If you have an absentee ballot, it must be returned by 8 p.m. to be counted.

