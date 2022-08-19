West Ada to add 6 school resource officers this school year, assigned specifically to elementary schools

MERIDIAN, Idaho — School starts back up for West Ada students next Tuesday, but they won't be the only new faces roaming the halls at the district's elementary schools. The City of Meridian approved funding this week for six new student resource officers.

In early June, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison proposed the six new positions during his State of the City address, citing concerns after the mass shooting at Uvalde Elementary in Texas.

These new positions will be dedicated to the district's elementary schools, rotating around campuses throughout the week.

"These additional officers will allow our current SROs to stay focused on their efforts in high schools and middle schools while bringing needed resources to our most vulnerable group," Simison said during his address.

A city spokesperson tells Idaho News 6 that four of the new positions have already been filled. Those officers have undergone the required training and will start at the start of the school year next week. The additional two officers will start after winter break.

As we reported earlier this week, SROs from West Ada and Nampa attended active shooter training at Mountain View High School last week to prepare for the upcoming school year.