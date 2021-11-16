Watch
West Ada School District to make masks optional starting Nov. 29

Katie Kloppenburg, Idaho News 6
Posted at 10:21 PM, Nov 15, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Students and staff at West Ada schools and facilities will not be required to wear masks starting Nov. 29, according to a letter to parents.

The West Ada Board of Trustees voted Monday to make masks optional while maintaining current case notification procedures.

Masks will still be required through the end of the week, and parents are encouraged to continue taking precautions.

Last month, the West Ada board voted to keep masks in classrooms with plans to revisit the issue after certain criteria were met, including the COVID-19 vaccine being available to students 5-11.

