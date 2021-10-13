West Ada Board holding special meeting about COVID-19 protocols

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. to talk about COVID-19 protocols within the school district.

The meeting will be streamed online and only 60 people will be allowed to attend in person. Those who show up will be required to wear masks in the board room.

Discussion items for the special meeting are mask requirements, quarantine procedures and contact tracing. The following guests will be at the meeting:



Russell Duke/Central District Health

Kathryn Turner, PhD MPH Deputy State Epidemiologist and Chief, Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention (remote)

Elke Shaw Tulloch/Administrator, Idaho Division of Public Health (remote)

Amy White/ Attorney Anderson, Julian and Hull/District Attorney

Tracey Garner/Health Services Supervisor

Jeanne Buschine/Supervisor of Counseling

Public input on the discussion items will be considered by submitting a written comment only. You can find a link to do that here. All written comments submitted will be posted to the district website.

The West Ada School District currently has a mask requirement in place. The requirement initially was implemented on September 8.