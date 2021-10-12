Watch
IDHW to hold COVID-19 media briefing at 2:30 Tuesday

Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 13:49:08-04

IDAHO — Idaho’s top health leaders will hold their weekly media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Idaho’s current status in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Last week, Idaho reached yet another grim milestone in the pandemic, where now over 3,000 Idahoans have died due to COVID-19. The state remains in Crisis Standards of Care and hospitals are still stretched thin with resources and staff to treat the large volume of sick patients.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, about 53.3% of Idaho’s population ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated and 804,223 Idahoans are fully vaccinated depending on the brand.

No new case numbers or deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Welfare Monday due to the holiday.

During the meeting, remarks will be made by DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, administrator of the Division of Public health Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn and more.

In addition, the Chief Clinical Officer for Saint Alphonsus, Dr. Steven Nemerson will also give insight into Saint Alphonsus’ current caseload and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in their health system.

You can watch the live briefing here.

