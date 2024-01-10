Wellness Wednesday: How to stay safe while exercising in the cold and snow

BOISE, Idaho — - Warm up for five minutes before starting exercise like shoveling or skiing.

- stretches beforehand are critical to avoiding injury

- cold weather restricts circulatory system which can lead to more cardiac stress

- wear layers to make sure you stay warm but not overheat.

In idaho, when it snows, we all want to get outside. Whether it's for fun or out of necessity, it can be a risky time of year.

(Its falls that’s probably not surprising, on or off the slopes and the side effect of that is head injuries which is certainly why when they’re skiing we recommend they wear helmets. )

And whether you're skiing or shoveling, there's one thing that's too often overlooked and that's a good warm up.

(tony Ibarra — skier. “What do you do to get ready and warmed up and ready for the day? I don’t I just go out there and do it. I warm up on the hill. You can’t do that anymore Tony!)

(4:00 we need to take our time to warm up with a dynamic exercise and then to cool down as well so slowly tapering off exercise for five to ten minutes is absolutely recommended.)

winter activities take a much larger toll on the body and that can lead to heart attack.

O2:52 with cold weather what it tends to do is cause our blood vessels to constrict some of those vessels that can restrict are closer to the center often decreasing blood flow to the heart.)

and whether you're headed to the mountain or shoveling snow, make sure to dress in layers.

32:43 Nate shake, Bogus basin : the first thing you want to do is layer up. Multiple layers, not just ski jacket but some thermal layers on underneath.”

And wherever there’s snow, make sure to wear proper boots or shoes to avoid slipping and take short steps with your knees slightly bent.

tag). and remember it's important to stay hydrated out in the cold. Be sure to drink lots of water or sports drinks. and as an added benefit, you'll need to come in to use the restroom more often giving yourself a chance to warm up. at bogus basin, roland beres, senior reporter idaho news six.