Wellness Wednesday: Helping our kids through mental health disorders

BOISE, Idaho — According to Regence Blue Shield one in six U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson sat down with a leading expert in the field to talk about this serious issue facing Idaho youth.

High school students with depression are more than two times more likely to drop out than their peers

Idaho is getting better equipped to deal with this serious issue

Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for help



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Dr. Daniel Meltzer at Regence Blue shield knows we have to seriously look at the mental health of teenagers.

The problems we don’t talk about become two problems the problem and the fact we’re not talking about it.

“The pandemic has shown a light on it as kids lost their social environment became more withdrawn lost the ability to connect with friends and peers teachers and sports teams.”

Dr. Meltzer says social media plays a big part of the equation.

“Social media the power of our devices double edge sword to your point they do allow for productivity but as you and I have talked about most communication is no verbal so the importance of sharing space and time physically actually changes how you feel.”

So here’s the good news, Idaho is getting better equipped to deal with this serious issue among our youth.

“One of the nice things we see in school districts in Idaho that there are multiple paths to success it’s not just certain classes or vocational classes, so really finding you niche whether it’s ceramics or football or video production finding that path to success, and I think it’s redefining success.”

If you are someone you know need help, call your family practitioner immediately or the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.