Wellness Wednesday: Health Dangers of Winter Weather

BOISE, Idaho — Just in time for winter weather, it's Wellness Wednesday and we're talking cold weather safety so we can all be healthier together.

Dress is layers.

Stretch your legs and arms before skiing or shoveling

Always wear a helmet

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm senior reporter Roland Beres and this is the time for slipping and sliding and broken bones and heart attacks, but I'm going to show you how to avoid all that.

First of all, dress in layers. Start with a synthetic garment to wick away moisture from the skin. Follow that with an insulating layer. And lastly, a shell that is water and wind proof.

If your hands get cold in fingered gloves, pull your fingers out of their slots and make a fist in the base of the glove to warm your fingers back up.

Don't wear cotton or other natural fibers that can get wet and cause hypothermia.

Keep a mylar blanket in your pocket, they are smaller than a deck of cards and can keep you warm and sheltered from the wind if you need it.

Make sure to warm up for a few minutes and stretch your legs and arms before skiing or shoveling. And make sure to take a few minutes to cool down by walking briefly after winter exercise.

Always wear a helmet, it protects your head and keeps you warm. Most heat body heat is lost through your head.

In Idaho, when it snows, we all want to get outside. Whether it's for fun or out of necessity, it can be a risky time of year.

"Its falls." said Dr. Daniel Seltzer, an ER doctor,

"That's probably not surprising, on or off the slopes and the side effect of that is head injuries which is certainly why when they're skiing we recommend they wear helmets."

And whether you're skiing or shoveling, there's one thing that's too often overlooked and that's a good warm up.

Tony Ibarra is a skier who tends to throw caution to the wind.

"What do you do to get ready and warmed up and ready for the day? I just go out there and do it. I warm up on the hill."

Dr Seltzer suggests a different tack, "We need to take our time to warm up with a dynamic exercise," he says, "and then to cool down as well so slowly tapering off exercise for five to ten minutes is absolutely recommended."

Winter activities take a much larger toll on the body and that can lead to heart attack.

"With cold weather what it tends to do is cause our blood vessels to constrict," explains Seltzer, "some of those vessels that can restrict are closer to the center often decreasing blood flow to the heart."

And whether you're headed to the mountain or shoveling snow, make sure to dress in layers.

"The first thing you want to do is layer up," says Nate Shake with Bogus Basin, "Multiple layers, not just ski jacket but some thermal layers on underneath."

And wherever there's snow, make sure to wear proper boots or shoes to avoid slipping and take short steps with your knees slightly bent. And remember it's important to stay hydrated out in the cold. Be sure to drink lots of water or sports drinks. And as an added benefit, you'll need to come in to use the restroom more often giving yourself a chance to warm up.