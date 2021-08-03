IDHW: Delta variant now dominant in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) announced in a media briefing Tuesday the delta variant is the dominant version of COVID-19 in Idaho.

Gov. Brad Little joined the briefing to give introductory remarks. Little said variants are spreading in Idaho and the state is seeing more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

From May through June, alpha was the most common variant in Idaho. In July, most of the sequences returned as the delta variant.

Dr. Kathryn Turner, the deputy state epidemiologist, says people with the delta variant will infect five to nine people on average. People with the original strain of COVID-19 would only infect 2.5 other people on average.

Central District Health (CDH) also announced Tuesday two Valley County residents were recently infected with the Delta variant. One was infected in June and the other in July.

CDH reports the people do not know each other and live in different communities in Valley County.

“It’s important for people to realize that this new and highly transmissible variant is showing up in our more rural communities too. Many Idahoans regularly travel across county lines in a given week, and we need to remember that a threat like the Delta variant is very real even when we travel to the mountains to recreate and play,” said Lindsay Haskell, communicable disease control manager for Central District Health (CDH).

With kids heading back to school soon, IDHW says it has convened a back-to-school task force to help provide guidance. The Boise School District is holding a special board meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on its pandemic plan.