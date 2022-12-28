BOISE, Idaho — We tend to create around 25% more waste during the holidays than usual. Partially due to materials, they are not being sorted out properly.

"And probably one of the best things people can do this time of year is focused on recycling more," said Rachele Lein, Manager for Republic Services.

After Christmas morning, we are faced with loads of trash. The average American generates 35 pounds of waste per week, which is up to 43 pounds during the holidays. People are advised to sort out their materials accordingly and break down boxes to try and produce less trash.

"When trucks fill up, they have to go to the recycling center, and the more frequently they fill up and have to go to the recycling center. That takes time off route, and people at the end of the route are more likely not to get serviced," said Rachele Klein.

Wrapping paper is a material that tends to be incorrectly recycled; if the wrapping paper has glitter, foil, or any adhesive, it cant be recycled.

As for your Christmas tree, the City of Nampa will accept it for recycling, and it must be dropped off at Kohlerlawn Cemetery between Monday, December 26, 2022, and Sunday, January 15, 2023.

"And we combine all of the Christmas trees with a lot of our wood waste from our forestry with tree removals and grind it up and make a usable mulch for our parks, trees and are planner beds," said Adam Mancini, City of Nampa Forester.

But don't forget, when recycling your Christmas tree, you must remember to remove all ornaments, lights, and objects before dropping them off.