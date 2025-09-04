"We have an obligation to the victims," Idaho Representative calls for release of Epstein Files

WASHINGTON D.C. — Idaho Representative Russ Fulcher is calling for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, writing on X, "The Epstein files must be released, and those who abused vulnerable young people must be held accountable."

In the post, Fulcher said he fully supports the effort led by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer. On Tuesday, the committee released tens of thousands of records, but most had already been released or made public.

Fulcher's post, written on Wednesday, comes on the same day that survivors who were exploited by Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring gathered outside the U.S. Capitol, calling for full transparency after Congress released thousands of pages of documents to the public.

While survivors made their voices heard, President Donald Trump brushed the issue aside from the Oval Office. "This is a Democrat hoax. They’re trying to get people to talk about something that is totally irrelevant," the President said.

In his post, Rep. Russ Fulcher concluded, "We have an obligation to the victims, and a responsibility to expose the truth and create accountability. I will continue to do everything I can to prevent this type of carnage from ever happening again."

