"We are pumped," Rocky Mountain looks forward to the girls 5A state tournament

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Real Dairy Shoutout begins on Thursday as girls basketball teams from all over Idaho from the 5A to the 1A will be in the Treasure Valley to compete for a state championship.

In the 5A, the Treasure Valley will feature five representatives including the defending state champs Timberline, the Boise Brave, Owyhee, Eagle and Rocky Mountain.

"I’m really proud of us for getting here and thank you to everyone who supported us," said co-captain Cianna Legaspie. "Our coaches put in the time and effort with out team to get us here."

Rocky Mountain will kick things off at noon on Thursday against Thunder Ridge High School out of Idaho Falls.

"They are smaller, but they are really quick so we definitely have to respect their team," said Legaspie. "We should have the size advantage."

The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies have a formidable team because on any given day they could be led in scoring by a number of different players. They have the versatility to score off their defense, inside and from deep.

After starting the season 2-4, the Grizzlies have found their groove winning eight of their last ten and finishing as the runner up in the district tournament to the Boise Brave, Rocky has a 16-8 record.

"In the beginning of the season we started out a little rough we played some tough teams from up north but that allowed us to learn," said co-captain Brielle Magnuson. "We don’t have one person scoring every night, we have six different leading scorers and I think that is what has really helped us this year."

Rocky is playing their best basketball at the right time and the girls look forward to the challenge in front of them.

"We are pumped, we are really excited for our placing and we think we have a good chance to win it," said Magnuson.

Here is a link to the brackets and a link where people can by tickets, as fans can purchase tickets for each session of spend $30 for an all tournament pass, $24 for students and seniors.

Saturday will feature a full slate of championship games from every division at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.