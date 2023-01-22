Rocky Mountain defeats Boise in the pink zone game for breast cancer

BOISE, Idaho — For the 14th year, the Boise Brave held a pink zone game to raise money and awareness for breast cancer, this high school initiative has raised more than $30,000

According to the American Cancer Society of Idaho, the Gem State ranks 48th in the country in mammograms.

It all starts with girls basketball coach Kim Brydges, the Boise Brave team and the students who sell pink t-shirts, put together a raffle and new this year they sold hope lanterns that were outside of the gym for their game to raise money for the American Cancer Society of Idaho.

"We have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from the Boise High student body and the team," said Cecilia Gracida of the American Cancer Society of Idaho. "They have been so wonderful to work with and they have put their heart and soul into this.

The Boise Brave also has an outstanding team this year even though they don't have a senior on the roster, coming into the game against Rocky Mountain they were 17-1.

However, Rocky Mountain came to play and they handed the Brave their first conference loss of the season with a 45-42 victory thanks to an an impressive 14-point fourth quarter by Cianna Legaspi.

Avery Howard led a comeback for the Brave who were done double digits at one point, Boise took their first lead in the third quarter, but when Howard got her fourth foul the momentum changed again.

Both teams had pink warmups and the student body was decked out in pink, but it was the ladies in purple that celebrated in the end.