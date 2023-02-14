WCA sharing raises awareness during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

BOISE, Idaho — Each February, young adults and their loved ones across the nation raise awareness about the issue of teen dating violence through Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

“There is a lot more conversation that needs to be had so that students understand that it's okay to speak up,” said Beatrice Black, Woman and Children Alliance Boise, Chief of Operations.

Dating violence is more common than you might think, particularly among teens and young adults.

1 in 3 teens in the U.S. will experience sexual, physical, or emotional abuse from a romantic partner, and nearly half of the women in college will report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors.

“We have a group of teens that work during the month of February to put out the message 'That's Not Okay',” said Black.

The group of 12 WCA Youth Reps work within their schools to start a discussion about what a healthy relationship looks like.

"If we are ever going to stop the cycle, we've got to back up the education to a younger demographic and help students understand,” said Black.

The WCA will be hosting a Dating Abuse Workshop for adults with teens on Thursday, February 16th from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 PM at 3324 S. Milwaukee St in Boise.