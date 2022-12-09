WCA continues its Giving Tree Program with the help of the Downtown Boise Association

BOISE, Idaho- — The Women's and Children's Alliance partnered with the Downtown Boise Association for their traditional Giving Tree program.

“Every day, our community needs us, and we have the capacity to help,” said Zoe Brunelle, Giving Tree donor.

The Women’s and Children Alliance continues its Giving Tree tradition by placing tags around a Christmas tree located on the Grove Plaza. The tags represent the wishes of people healing from domestic abuse and sexual assault.

“Many of our residential clients come with us with nothing. They basically walked out the door and left everything literally behind,” said Beatrice Black, Chief Executive Officer for the WCA.

The tags are gifts for children and other essentials to help survivors and their families start a new life free from abuse.

“These are not exciting toys or things that we think of when we think of how to help each other, but they really are fundamental and essential needs that people have, and I really hope more people come out take the tags and donate to causes that they believe in this time of year,” said Zoe Brunelle.

The WCA hosts up to 24 women and their children in their shelters and serves hundreds more through community partnerships, all of which benefit from giving tree donations. This year, the WCA wrapped four-thousand tags around the giving tree, with nearly half of them already donated. Donations can be dropped off until December 16 at the WCA located at 720 W. Washington Street in Boise.

