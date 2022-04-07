Water users advised to prep for drought impacts

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Water managers in Idaho are trying to get the word out: water supplies will be limited this year, so it’s time to plan ahead.

Agricultural water users are likely to face shortages and water curtailments as supply dwindles.

“There’s almost no chance anywhere in the state will have an adequate water supply. It’s pretty much every basin is going to be water shy to some degree," said David Hoekema, Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist.

Snowpack levels were below average, only hitting around 80% normal levels statewide before melt-off began. Even if southern Idaho sees significant rainfall for the rest of the spring, conditions will still be tough, according to Hoekema.

Right now, 50% of the state is experiencing severe drought and experts expect that percentage to grow over the coming months.

This comes after a record-breaking dry start to 2022.

Jos Zamzow, Zamzow's Lawn, Garden, & Pet Superstore Co-CEO said HOAs and local governments are beginning to reach out to the company for expertise on lawn and garden care amid the drought.

His primary advice — start prepping your lawn now.

According to Zamzow, watering your lawn less frequently encourages root systems to grow deeper which will help sustain the micro-crop for longer amid dry conditions.

"There's just a lot of hunger for this information. Everybody is interested, and we want to do everything we can do to help so anybody that's curious," Zamzow said.

"Reach out to the store in your neighborhood. If they can't help you, they'll reach out and we'll get more information but just start early and we'll be able to do this together."

For example, Jos Zamzow will lead a free class at the Nampa Civic Center Thursday night at 6:30 on how to strengthen the drought muscle of gardens and lawns. For more information on the event click here.

This coincides with an open house for the City of Nampa's first ever Drought Task Force.