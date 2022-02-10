Water saving tips for Boise residents

Saving water can be easy for most homeowners.

The biggest savings comes from watering the yard efficiently. But since it's winter, the best tip right now is to check for leaks.

A leaky toilet can waste literal thousands of gallons a month so it's important and easy to check your toilets for leaks.

"You can discover if your toilet is leaking just by adding a couple drops of food coloring into the toilet tank and waiting 20 minutes and seeing if any of the color shows up in the toilet bowl and if it does show up in the bowl, then you've got a leak," said Boise Watershed Education Manager Cindy Busche.

Residents are also encouraged to not wash your dishes by hand as most dishwashers built in the last 20 years use far less water.

Busche said consider getting low flow shower heads. New technology aerates the water making it feel like the same pressure as before.