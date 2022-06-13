Water flow in the Boise River to increase this week after recent rainfalls

Water flow to the Boise River is set to increase following recent heavy rains.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation will increase the flows in the river through the City of Boise from around 1,250 to 2,750 cubic feet per second (CFS) on June 13. Heavy rainfalls helped fill the reservoirs and with the remaining snowpack, flows on the river will be increased to ensure there is enough space in the reservoirs for increased flow from the mountains.

Officials could also adjust water releases from Lucky Peak Dam and Lake depending on weather conditions and inflows, according to the news release. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges people to be aware river flows can frequently change during snow-melt season. A flow rate of 7,000 CFS, or around 10 feet in water depth, is considered flood-stage level on the Boise River, according to the release.

Related: Rafter missing on Payette River in Emmett, Gem County Sheriff's Office searching the area

Officials urge "extreme caution" near the riverbanks as the water is currently cold, deep and fast moving.