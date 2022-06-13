Watch
Rafter missing on Payette River in Emmett, Gem County Sheriff's Office searching the area

River Idaho
Idaho News 6
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 13:29:25-04

A man is missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Emmett.

Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is missing after falling from the raft on the Payette River west of the Washington Street bridge in Emmett, according to a news release.

Family of the man identify him as 21-year-old Everette Jackson and say he went tubing on the river with his girlfriend and was swept by a current after they missed their exit from the river.

Officials are searching for him by jet ski and jet boat and ask people to stay clear of the river as they search.

Water levels on the river are currently flowing at a rate that could be dangerous to anyone on the river not on a motorized craft, according to the release.

