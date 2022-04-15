Water Committee expects serious drought

BOISE, Idaho — Southern Idaho is getting some much needed rain and snow, but it's still not enough.

The Idaho Water Supply Committee met today in Boise to discuss the problem. The good news is the recent rain — with more on the way — will definitely help farmers relying on the Boise Basin.

Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema said northern Idaho has plenty of water. He said the Boise and Little Wood Basins are the only bright spots in southern Idaho.

"If we continue in a cool wet trend like we are," said Hoekema. "The probability is that we'll have adequate water supply for irrigation."

Unfortunately, the rest of southern Idaho might want to get used to drought. The best Hoekema says the region can expect is to avoid record drought.

He adds that the Snake River is expected to have drastically low levels that are likely to harm Idaho's Salmon flows.