Take a sneak peak: The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education building is nearing completion.

BOISE — The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education building is nearing completion. There's still drywall to be installed and a lot of hard hat construction going on. But the bulk of the building is finished and will soon be ready to accept some amazing artwork as well as cutting edge technology to further the mission of the center. It should open sometime in June.

The Wassmuth center is designed by the same architect and builders who built the Anne Frank memorial.

The design of the building is meant to draw the gaze skyward.

The finished building will house offices, as well as meeting rooms and some amazing artwork and technology.

Visitors will be able to take a virtual reality trip to visit the Anne Frank house.

An artificial intelligence program will allow visitors to actually "interact" with an actual Holocaust survivor.

“Boy, you’re nearing the finish line aren’t you? We are, we’re getting really close. Just a few months away,” said Christina Bruce-Bennion, Executive Director for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is going up fast and fits perfect with the adjoining Ann Frank Memorial … they made sure of it…

“The same architects and same construction firm have done both projects,” said Bruce-Bennion.

Combined, the two have the makings of a world class facility.

“I’m very excited not only to bring my grandkids and kids and my students.. I’m an educator. Any time you can bring people to the Ann frank memorial to see what human rights are about, it’s a win for everybody,” said Michelle Ford, a teacher.

And while the drywall isn’t even in yet, the art and other attractions are ready to go.

Like available virtual reality.

"Basically a tour of the Ann frank house in Amsterdam.. You can click on things and it helps you navigate. You can hear the floorboards creaking, you can see the dust particles coming through the light of the window,” explains Bruce-Bennion.

There will also be an interactive video screen with holocaust survivors who listen to and answer your questions via A-I.

And former Governor Phil Batt is the center’s namesake for his staunch support of human rights spelled out in Idaho’s history.

“One of the things you’ll see is this is art and educational this will be a timeline of the course of human rights in Idaho,” said Bruce-Bennion.

The education center will house offices for Wassmuth employees and host human rights events locally and from beyond.

A soft opening is expected this June.