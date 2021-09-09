Watch
Washington state to require masks for large outdoor events

Posted at 3:49 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 17:49:30-04

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting next week, the state’s indoor mask mandate will be expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, regardless of vaccination status.

The new requirement takes effect on Monday. It comes just a few days after similar outdoor mask mandates took effect in the state’s two most populous counties, King and Pierce, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

An indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, has been in place in Washington since Aug. 23.

Last month, Oregon was the first state to reinstitute a statewide mask requirement for outdoor public areas where people are close together.

