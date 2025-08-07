Washington man accused of shooting at law enforcement, bystander in North Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho — On Wednesday afternoon, a man driving a white 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck southbound on US Highway 95 near Lewiston allegedly fired a handgun at an innocent bystander's vehicle. The civilian reported the incident to the police by calling 9-1-1.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man from Sequim, Washington, was reported to have been driving erratically and waving a handgun above the vehicle's sunroof in Washington state before crossing the border into Idaho.

According to an ISP news release, the suspect's pickup truck featured a large decal that read, "hammer and nail."

An Idaho State Police (ISP) trooper eventually pulled over the suspect in Lewiston, where they arrested the man without incident.

ISP learned that the incident began in Whitman County, Washington, where they say the man fired a shot from his vehicle before shooting at a trooper with Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The suspect reportedly told ISP that he intentionally fired his gun. He was later booked into Nez Perce County Jail for aggravated assault.

Washington State Police and the Whitman County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating the incident and may file additional charges.

No one was injured in the reported shootings.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to call ISP District 2 at 208-750-9300.